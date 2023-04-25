HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a special time of year, when we can tell our moms mahalo and show them some love for all their support and guidance throughout the years.

This year, you can also show some support for “survivor moms” at DVAC’s drive-by donation event on May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Hawaii State Capitol.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We see moms working hard, juggling impossible challenges, cooperating with directives from law enforcement and courts to protect their kids, managing their feelings and fear, receiving no child support or sufficient financial assistance and always looking over their shoulder for the danger that lurks by. It is our desire to actively honor moms. Let’s lift them up by saying, ‘Mahalo to Moms’ on May 7,” said Nanci Kreidman, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center.

The public can drop off new items or make monetary donations on the DVAC website.

Lanikai Bath and Body, Talk Kaimuki, EN Beauty and The Skin Institute Internationale will participate in different ways.

Talk Kaimuki is selling $10 gift cards and will further donate an additional $10 to DVAC when four or more gift cards are purchased for the Mother’s Day donation drive. Lanikai Bath and Body is offering a 20% discount when you shop on their website and use code: DVAC. The Skin Institute Internationale (TSII) will donate a mini facial to DVAC with every facial purchased in May, using the code: M2MTSII. EN Beauty is donating beauty products and gift cards to DVAC.

DVAC personnel will give gifts to those moms that they’re working with on Mother’s Day, May 14.