HECO, emergency crews respond to several reports of power outages across Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company received numerous reports of power outages in several areas across Oahu on Jan. 17. The earliest report came in at approximately 7 p.m. with an estimated 870 customers experiencing a loss of power in the Waimea and Pupukea areas.

UPDATE: 9:39 p.m.:

HECO’s live map shows power outages in the following areas as of 9:25 p.m.:

Haleiwa

Helemano

Kaena Point

Mokuleia

Waialua

Hauula

Sunset Beach

Kahuku

Kawela

Kuilima

Laie

Punaluu

Kuliouou

Waimanalo

UPDATE: 9:29 p.m. Jan. 17: HECO says 920 customers are without power in the Waimanalo area. First responders are on their way.

9:22 p.m., Jan. 17: Power has been restored to all customers affected by power outage in Waimea and Pupukea areas. An estimated 870 customers experienced a loss of power at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17. Customers in the Haleiwa, Waialua and Hauula areas remain without power. First responders are on the scene.

8:54 p.m. Hawaiian Electric Company Crews (HECO) are responding to a number of power outages that left approximately several customers without power in the Haleiwa, Waialua and Hauula areas.

An estimated 1590 customers were left without power in the Haleiwa and Waialua areas around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17.

HECO says about 310 customers were left without power in the Hauula area as well.

First responders are responding. No injuries have been reported at this time.

No further details are available at this time.

