82-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in collision with vehicle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 82-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of North King and Umi Streets, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The incident happened at approximately 12:06 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22.

Police say a 50-year-old woman driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro apparently collided with the 82-year-old pedestrian while approaching the intersection. The pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk at the time.

The elderly woman was taken to a nearby hospital and found to be in stable condition, however, her condition deteriorated and she later succumbed to her injuries.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

HPD says an investigation is ongoing.