82-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in apparent pedestrian-vehicle collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 82-year-old woman is dead after succumbing to her injuries from an apparent collision with a Ford Sedan.

It happened on June 28 at around 7:35 a.m. on Mo’olu Circle. The sedan, which was being operated by a 17 year old at the time, allegedly hit the woman while attempting to reverse onto a roadway from a private driveway.

The kupuna fell and sustained head injuries as a result of the collision. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but was later released.

Honolulu police confirmed that on July 8, she succumbed to her injuries and died.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash.