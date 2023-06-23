HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 38 different species of endangered Hawaiian snails have found a new home.

On June 22, a total of 8,000 snails were relocated from Kailua to Pearl City with the help of 10 vehicles.

The snails were moved from a small trailer to a larger lab.

For the past seven years, the snails have been cared for by Dr. David Sischo, who runs the state’s Snail Extinction Prevention Program, and his team.

“We had the last individuals in the world of some of these species, all in boxes, traveling over the H-3,” said Sischo. “These snails may be small, but they are no less important than large charismatic endangered species like monk seals.”

The snails’ caretakers have called this mass exodus of endangered species “The Great Snail Bail.”

The trip went smoothly, and crews had several precautions in place to ensure the safety of the snails, including back-up vehicles and officers from the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Once the snails and the accompanying people arrived at the lab in Pearl City, a human chain was formed to move a total of 170 boxes of snails.

“The new lab doubles our capacity for rearing snails,” said Sischo.

Two environmental chambers that simulate the conditions of the snails’ natural habitats have been moved to the new lab.

Eight more chambers are set to be moved to the new home of the snails on June 23.

While waiting for the rest of the environmental chambers, the temperature in the Pearl City lab has been lowered to replicate conditions of the chambers.

After a successful relocation operation, Sischo and his team are considering submitting their accomplishment to the Guiness Book of World Records for the fastest snails on the planet.