80-year-old pedestrian hit on Likelike Highway, dies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 80-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a motor vehicle on Likelike Highway and Kalihi Street on March 18 around 5:19 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 24-year-old man was traveling southbound on Likelike Highway in the far right lane. Police say the light was green.

The pedestrian, who is from the Honolulu area, was crossing the highway westbound in a marked crosswalk against the red palm signal.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

At this time neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appears to be contributing factors of this collision.

This is the 10th traffic fatality this year compared to 13 at the same time in 2019.

