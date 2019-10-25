80-ton transformer delivery to affect traffic Saturday morning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Contractors for Hawaiian Electric Company will deliver an 80-ton transformer from downtown Honolulu to Kāne‘ohe on Saturday, Oct. 26, which will cause brief traffic delays along the route. Hawaiian Electric will use the transformer at its Ko‘olau Substation.

The transformer is a heavy, over-sized load, requiring the transport vehicle to travel at a speed of 10–15 mph on roadways and 5 mph on bridges. It will follow a route that avoids areas where weight limits restrict travel.

The transport vehicle will leave the Honolulu Harbor area at 7 a.m., traveling through Honolulu, East Oʻahu, then to Windward Oʻahu. It is expected to arrive in Kāne‘ohe about 9 a.m.

In Niu Valley, where the highway is divided, and the bridge will not support the weight of the load, the transport vehicle will need to travel in lanes of traffic going in the opposite direction. About 8 a.m., the transport vehicle will interrupt westbound traffic when it crosses over the Niu Stream. The westbound traffic will be stopped between East Halema‘uma‘u and West Halema‘uma‘u streets so the transport vehicle can cross over the stream using the stronger bridge.

The delivery will take about two hours. The route travels through Honolulu, first on Ala Moana Boulevard to South Street, then to South King Street, Isenberg Street, Kapiʻolani Boulevard, Wai‘alae Avenue and to Kalaniana‘ole Highway. From there it will travel on Keāhole Street to Hawaiʻi Kai Drive, Wailua Street, Lunalilo Home Road, Hawaiʻi Kai Drive to Kealahou Street, returning to Kalaniana‘ole Highway. The vehicle will then travel on Pali Highway to Kamehameha Highway, ending at Kionaole Road.

Please refer to the accompanying map for a more detailed view of the route. The transport vehicle will be accompanied by Honolulu Police Department escort to safely direct traffic. Hawaiian Electric wants to advise motorists of the traffic delays.