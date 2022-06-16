HONOLULU (KHON2)– In honor of Independence Day Sam’s Club announced that they are offering a membership for just $8, less than a fourth of the everyday price.



This limited time offer will begin June 17 and run through June 26. The offer will be redeemable in-person at all Sam’s Club locations.

Sam’s Club wants to give more people the opportunity to get access to great savings during the summer months.

