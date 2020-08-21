8 to 10-foot shark seen swimming near Laniakea Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An eight to 10-foot shark was seen swimming near shore at Laniakea Beach on Aug. 20.
According to Ocean Safety, lifeguards posted signs and are warning swimmers.
Officials are asking the public to use caution if entering the water or when near this area.
