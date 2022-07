HONOLLULU (KHON2) — Shark warning signs have been posted at Makaha and at Lanikai Beaches on Oahu.

The city said an 8 to 10-foot aggressive shark was observed 200 yards from shore at Makaha Beach.

An 8 to 10-foot non-aggressive shark was seen about 150 yards from shore at Lanikai Beach.

Beach goers are advised to consult lifeguards about ocean conditions.