8-inch water main break reported in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) reported an 8-inch water main break in the Kaimuki area on Aug. 26.
The water main break occurred on Kaimuki Avenue between 10th and 11th Ave.
The BWS has not said how long repairs will take.
If you suspect a water-service outage is affecting your location and information is not yet posted, call (808) 748-5000 and press ‘1’ at the prompt to speak with a BWS dispatcher.
