HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several Hawaii flights have been affected following an order from the Federal Aviation Administration to ground Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes.
“The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said.
The grounding order came after an Alaska Airlines jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) above Oregon late Friday.
“Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the NTSB’s investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282,” Whitaker said.
According to Alaska Airlines, eight Hawaii flight cancellations were issued so far: two Honolulu flights on Thursday and on Friday, one Honolulu flight, three Maui flights and two Kona flights.
Guests whose flights have been impacted by this grounding are being notified with guidance on next steps and can go online to view flight options and rebook travel, place the value of their ticket in their Mileage Plan Wallet for future use, or request a refund.Alaska Airlines