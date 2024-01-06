HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several Hawaii flights have been affected following an order from the Federal Aviation Administration to ground Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes.

“The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said.

The grounding order came after an Alaska Airlines jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) above Oregon late Friday.

“Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the NTSB’s investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282,” Whitaker said.

According to Alaska Airlines, eight Hawaii flight cancellations were issued so far: two Honolulu flights on Thursday and on Friday, one Honolulu flight, three Maui flights and two Kona flights.