HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 10:42 a.m. ocean safety lifeguards park spotted an 8-10 foot non aggressive shark at Nanakuli Beach, 300 yards offshore.

Beach and ocean patrons have been warned.

Signs have been posted and jet ski patrols are being made.

There were approximately 20 people in the water at the time of the sighting and all have come ashore safely.

