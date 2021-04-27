7v7 Pylon football team made up of Kahuku players win national championship

Over the last two weeks several Kahuku football players finally had an opportunity to get back on the football field as part of the Rebel 7v7 Squad at National 7v7 Pylon Tournaments. Just like every other public school, Kahuku High School did not have a football season. The Rebel Squad went a perfect 16-0, bringing back two trophies, including Pylon Mecca 7v7 national championship in Mesquite, NV.

“The opportunity that these kids had was priceless and so they took full advantage of it and it’s almost a built up rage, frustration and able to just let it loose and play great football and that’s what was exhibited these past two weekends with our players,” Coach Sterling Carvalho told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida.

The Rebel boys from the North Shore had to go through All-Star teams from across the United States, as well as, other teams from the islands. Coach Sterling Carvalho says while his team didn’t have the most highly touted prospects, they did play the best as a team.

“They key was the chemistry of our team. I mean, we entered these two tournaments and a lot of the teams, majority of the teams were all-star teams. Three, four, five star athletes put together to make the best team there but the best team was the team that played well together and that was us.”

7v7 tournaments are usually offense heavy, showcasing the skills positions through passing attacks. Kahuku isn’t known for spreading it out and throwing it, but the newly minted national champs showed there might be add wrinkles to offense in 2022.

“It’s a scary statement that we made. If you think of Kahuku football you think of hard nose running, great defense. Now you put the element of being able to move the ball through the air, showcasing our athletes. It was a great opportunity for us to take our game to the next level.”

Leonard Ah You, Manulele Ah You, Liona Lefau, Malosi Lefau, Seau Maiava, Jason Mariteragi, Carson Mariteragi, Daniel Kaio, Nitus Auelua, Waika Crawford, Niko Brown, Brock Fonoimoana, Hyrum Moors, Kruze Keanu, Jammerus TaiHook, Kelsyn Tangaro-Kanua, Bryant Lauano, Shaun Niu Jr., Viliamu Toilolo and Isaiah Tuliloa were the 20 players on the Rebel Squad.