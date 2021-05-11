77-year-old man in critical condition after being rescued from near drowning at Sharks Cove

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety rushed to the scene of a reported swimmer in distress at Sharks Cove on Oahu’s north shore.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Monday, May 10.

According to Ocean Safety, bystanders who saw the 77-year-old man struggling in the water quickly managed to bring him to shore. Lifeguards performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived. EMS performed advanced life support before transporting him to an emergency room in critical condition.

The man was believed to have been snorkeling.