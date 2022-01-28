77-year-old dies following 3-vehicle collision near Makapuu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 77-year-old woman is dead after a three-vehicle collision on Kalanianaole Highway, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

The collision happened at around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, near Makapuu and Sea Life Park.

The 77-year-old woman was driving a Toyota sedan in the southbound direction on Kalanianaole Highway. HPD reported, for unknown reasons, she crossed over the double solid yellow lane markings, sideswiping a Toyota pickup truck traveling north.

Then, the Toyota sedan continued and crashed head-on into a Honda sedan being driven by a 75-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the 77-year-old was also transported to the hospital in critical condition, but she succumbed to her injuries and was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota pickup truck was an 18-year-old female who was uninjured.

This collision prompted the closure of Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between both driveways at Sea Life Park.

Honolulu police added that speed does not seem to be a factor in this collision; however, it is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were.

This is Oahu’s third traffic fatality in 2022, compared to five at the same time in 2021.