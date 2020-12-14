76-year-old man arrested after allegedly striking EMS paramedic

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 76-year-old man was arrested in Waianae by Honolulu police (HPD) after allegedly hitting a paramedic while being assisted by EMS.

It happened at approximately 9:15 a.m.

HPD says the man became irate while being helped by EMS and struck a paramedic causing bodily injuries to the victim.

According to police, the man was arrested without incident.

No further details are available at this time.