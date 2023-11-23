HONOLULU (KHON2) — Black Friday has its roots in the suburban hordes of people who once crowded Philadelphia streets on the Friday prior to the famous Army/Navy football game during the 1950s.

Because police in Philadelphia was on high alert during this time, the connotation of Black Friday was associated with choas, shoplifting and suburbanites looking to get a leg up on holiday shopping.

It wasn’t until the late 1980s that retailers decided to remarket this date into a time when they had their best deals and the smartest shoppers took advantage of them.

It was a great marketing tool that worked. But then, when the United States economy began to flounder during the aughts, Black Fridays became associated with violence, mayhem and unnecessary time away from home for many.

Fastforward to 2023. Most people in the United States are struggling financially with nearly half of our population indicating that they will not be able to pay for basics in order to afford gifts.

This has launched a period in time when, according to a new survey, 76% of people in the U.S. said they will be doing their holiday shopping on Black Friday.

However, a KHON2.com pole of our readers said a resounding “No” with nearly 80% of readers indicating that they are not shopping this Black Friday.

Samantha Landau of TopCashBack conducted the national survey, and she found some interesting trends.

“When you’re browsing the web for deals, make sure you’re prepared with free tools to help you get the best price,” advised Landau. “This is especially helpful, so you don’t spend additional time looking for promo codes and risk your item selling out.”

Landau pointed out that oftentimes, retailers will provide deeper discounts if you are using their store gift cards to make your purchases.

“When in doubt, look for savings which offer cash back on digital gift cards at over 300 retailers,” explained Landau. “This can be a helpful way to ensure you’re saving money with your payment method or can even be a money-saving last-minute gift idea.”

This is extended to certain credit cards.

“Review the terms of your credit card’s program to determine which spending categories give you the highest cash back, rewards points or miles,” said Landau. “Make a note to use that card when shopping for those items.”

Her examples included credit card offers that provide cash back on groceries. This means you can use that card when shopping for holiday food items.

“From there, you may even be able to use what you’ve earned towards a statement credit to help you pay off your additional holiday expenses,” added Landau.

Landau also said that there are some things you need to avoid while you’re out hunting and gathering.

“Holiday gift sets, accessories and miscellaneous products may seem useful and get you to that ‘free gift with purchase’ or ‘free shipping’ threshold, but don’t let these items distract you from your budget,” revealed Landau. “If you’re adding items that you know you won’t use to your cart solely to score a larger discount or deal, consider leaving them out of your order.”

Landau also advised that if you see a deal for during Cyber Week, then be sure you’re ready to make the purchase right then and there since items can sell out in a matter of seconds.

“Make sure your devices are charged and have your credit cards ready to go,” added Landau. “With popular presents and major sales, items can sell out while you’re inputting your credit card info or still browsing. So, be prepared and have everything you need to make a purchase now.”