75th Commemoration of WWII with flyover by Warbirds

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Many events were forced to cancel because of the pandemic.

But events to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II will go on safety, including very special flyovers.

Warbirds, or vintage military aircrafts now privately owned, have arrived in the islands for the upcoming 75th Commemoration of the ending of WWII.

Many hands from around the country are involved to make this event extraordinary and meaningful, including the team behind the bomber aircraft, North American B-25 Mitchell.

“The opportunity came for David to step up to the plate and commit his B-25 to the project,” says Syd Jones, a B-25 Pilot.

“He wanted to see this happen and see “Old Glory” go out to Pearl Harbor for the commemoration.”

“The B-25 is well known for the Doolittle Raid which was the first, our first strike against Tokyo,” says David Prescott, owner of the B-25.

The B-25 bomber is just one of 14 Warbirds that will be participating in the 2 scheduled “Legacy of Peace Aerial Parades.”

The planes will fly over portions of Oʻahu on August 29, 30, and September 2.

“Because when they light off, when you hear them, when you smell them take off and the roar of those engines, it becomes something tangible and something that is real and you want to know more and you want to hear more,” says KT Budde-Jones, founding member of the Pacific Aviation Museum.

“So it’s that tangible aspect of keeping these planes flying and keeping them relevant that keeps you wanting to more about the history.”

While most events planned for the commemoration were modified, cancelled or moved to virtual viewing, officials hope many will be able to find a safe way to honor the veterans and civilians who took part in WWII.

“I hope they’re inspired enough to perhaps do a little research on their own and find out more about the history of WWII and it impacted not only Hawaiʻi, but the rest of the world as well,” says Jones.

“If you don’t know your past, you will never understand your future.”

Another special thing about the B-25, it brought in dozens of toys that were donated to the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program here.

To learn more about the commemoration events, including the aerial parades, visit the website www.75thwwiicommemoration.org.