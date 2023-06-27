FILE – A home router and internet switch are displayed on June 19, 2018, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A State department has been told it would receive a federal grant of $740,000 to increase access to affordable high-speed internet.

The federal grant would help the state’s Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism to conduct outreach for a national program.

Recently, Civic Nation and the U.S. Department of Education launched a campaign to increase digital equity.

According to the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, digital equity is when “all individuals and communities have the information technology capacity needed to fully participate in our society, democracy and economy.”

The Affordable Connectivity Program is the largest program for internet affordability in the history of the nation, according to State officials.

Outreach for the ACP will be conducted by the Hawaii Broadband and Digital Equity Office, which is part of the DBEDT.

“The Affordable Connectivity Program is one of our key initiatives to help our residents realize the full potential of the internet,” said Burt Lum, State Broadband Coordinator of the HBDEO.

Lum continued, “With the ACP outreach grant, we will be able to support organizations like the Pi‘ihonua Hawaiian Homestead Community Association in their efforts to sign up beneficiaries to the program.”

“Without the internet, Hawaiian children are falling through the cracks,” said Ron Kodani, Vice President of Pi‘ihonua Hawaiian Homestead Community Association. “They come home from school and are without internet and cannot do their homework.”

Kodani also emphasized the importance of internet connectivity for kupuna, who may want to reach family or access telehealth services.

For eligible households on Hawaiian Home Lands, the ACP provides up to $75 per month off internet bills.

Other eligible households are provided with up to $30 off internet bills each month.

Additionally, the ACP offers a one-time discount of up to $100 off a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.