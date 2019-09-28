73rd annual Aloha Festivals Floral Parade to hit the streets of Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Aloha Festivals officially ends with a colorful procession of Hawaiian culture through Waikīkī at the 73rd Annual Floral Parade.

Watch intricate floats decorated with a rainbow of fresh flowers and men and women on horseback showcasing the traditional art of pāʻū riding.

Participants from marching bands to hālau hula to civic leaders display the unique aloha spirit that unites Hawai‘i’s community.

The parade starts at 9:00am and lasts till 12:00 noon.

If you can’t make it down to Waikīkī, not to worry.

Join our very own Kamaka Pili and Brook Lee, host of Modern Wahine Hawai’i as KHON2 will be live-streaming the parade on our website www.khon2.com.

The live-stream will begin at 9:30am.