73-year-old woman airlifted from Diamond Head Crater Trail after suffering apparent injury

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 73-year-old woman was airlifted from Diamond Head Crater Trail in Kahala Thursday morning after reportedly sustaining an injury while hiking.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 9-1-1 call for the injured hiker at 6:56 a.m.

Five resource units, staffed with 16 personnel, responded to the rescue call. The first fire fighters arrived to the scene by 7:06 a.m and ascended the trail on foot to the hiker’s location, which was said to be at the tunnel portion of the trail.

After completing an initial medical assessment and providing basic life support treatment, firefighters secured the trail so the woman could be extracted. She was packaged into a rescue stretcher and transported to a nearby landing zone.

According to HFD, patient care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services. The extent of her injury remains unknown at this time.

The other three hikers, who were on the trail with her at the time, walked back on their own while being escorted by HFD.

The fire department is recommending these safety tips:

• Know your physical abilities and limitations and select trails that can be enjoyed safely.

• Prior to hiking, learn about the trail you intend to explore so you know the route, where to start, and the degree of difficulty. When you get to the trail’s entrance, read and follow the signs that are posted. Be aware of restricted or closed trails.