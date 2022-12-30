HONOLULU (KHON2) — Renewing Hawai’i state identifications and drivers’ licenses has been a bit of challenge since the pandemic.

Honolulu City and County has announced that is has plans to deal with the large number of residents who will need to renew in 2023.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

With 72,000 Hawai’i state IDs and drivers’ licenses set to be renewed next year, Honolulu will be expanding services in order to accommodate all these renewals.

“The new Saturday business hours is the latest example of ongoing efforts to improve operations while providing practical options to residents who need our services,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

So, beginning Jan. 7, there will be locations that will be open on Saturdays to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to renew without issue.

The Kapālama Driver Licensing Center will be open Jan. 7, Feb. 4 and March 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kapolei Driver Licensing Center will be open Jan. 28, Feb. 11 and March 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Koʻolau Driver Licensing Center will be open Jan. 14, Feb. 18 and March 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sheridan Park Road Test Office will be open Jan. 14, Feb. 25 and March 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will only offer road tests.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

You can make appointments via the links above. Stand-by service is available for these extended dates and hours, but same day service is not guaranteed.