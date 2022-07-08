Smoke fills the air during a building fire on Kakoi Street on July 8, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department was sent to battle a building fire in Mapunapuna on Wednesday.

Firefighters said they arrived at an abandoned two-story commercial building on Kakoi Street at 4:24 p.m. Immediately, they saw flames coming from a second-floor window.

After securing a water supply and initiating an aggressive fire attack, firefighters fully extinguished the fire by 4:48 p.m.

HFD’s fire investigators confirmed the fire was accidental and was sparked by an unattended candle on the second floor of the vacant, abandoned structure.

Damage estimates are $722,000 to the building and $500 to the contents. There were no reports of injuries or fatalities.