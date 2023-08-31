HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders said a 71-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash on the Pali Highway Thursday night.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the crash happened at around 7 p.m. while the man was driving his moped near Pauaoa Road.

The moped driver has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are on scene to investigate.