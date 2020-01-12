$7,000 worth of Polynesian Bowl practice jerseys go missing, later found

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One hundred of America’s best high school football players will be on Oahu to play in the annual Polynesia Bowl on Saturday, January 18.

But the practice jerseys for the teams went missing on Friday, January 10.

About $7,000 worth of jerseys were getting embroidered at Apparel Proz in Halawa, but were missing when officials went to pick them up.

After filing a police report and searching for a day, the jerseys were found to be in possession of a man who mistakenly picked them up thinking it was another order.

“It’s not an amnesty situation, but it’s a situation where there was a mistake made and that mistake became something that the people of Hawaii delivered us these shirts. Now the kids can wear them and practice,” said Rich Miano.

The Polynesian Bowl which features 100 of the best players in the nation, as well as local players, will kick-off 7 p.m. at the Aloha Stadium.

Tickets are still available and prices range from $9 to $12 plus fees.