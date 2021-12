HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS reported a 70-year-old man is in critical condition after he was apparently hit by a vehicle on Nimitz Highway.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, also near River Street. Police blocked off lanes because of this pedestrian accident.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

EMS said the man suffered injuries to his head and body, and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

It is currently unknown what exactly happened.