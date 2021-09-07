70-year-old male escapes a fire in a single-story structure on Friday, in Waianae

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Office determined the cause for the two-alarmed building fire at 86-479 Paheehee Road in Waianae, on Friday, Sept. 3, as undetermined.

A 70-year-old male was reported as the only occupant inside the building at the time of the fire and he evacuated the burning structure by himself. He was not insured, and according to HFD, American Red Cross was notified to assist him.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3. The structure and approximately 20 vehicles in the structure were destroyed.

The fire left $235,000 in damages, which includes $10,000 to the structure, $225,000 to its contents and vehicles.