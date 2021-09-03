70-year-old evacuates as HFD extinguishes Waianae building fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) extinguished a building fire in Waianae on Friday, Sept. 3.

The incident occurred at 869 Paheehee Road in Waianae around 2:13 p.m., officials reported.

HFD reported they arrived at the scene at 2:22 p.m. and noticed black smoke and flames coming from all sides of a small, single-story structure — similar to a Quonset hut.

The only person inside the building was a 70-year-old man who evacuated by himself, uninjured.

Firefighters contained the blaze at 3:01 p.m. and fully extinguished it by 4:30 p.m., HFD said. The building and about 20 vehicles within the structure were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and there are no current damage cost estimates. No other injuries were reported.