7 men arrested on Maui as part of ‘Operation Keiki Shield’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Seven people were arrested and charged over the weekend as part of an undercover operation on Maui.

Between March 12 and March 14, officers, special agents and analysts posed as minors online and targeted those intending to meet children for sex.

Operation Keiki Shield 7 was hosted by the Maui Police Department and included officers and agents from the Department of the Attorney General, ICAC Taskforce, the Honolulu Police Department, the United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Honolulu, the United States Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“I’m hopeful that our efforts have helped to prevent even one child from falling victim to internet-facilitated exploitation,” said Tivoli Faaumu, Maui County Police Chief. “We will continue to conduct these types of operations in Maui County and throughout the state as we owe it to the children of our communities to do everything we can to keep them safe.”

Below is a summary of the arrests and charges of seven offenders after soliciting what they believed to be minors for sex and taking substantial steps to meet them:

Finehafo’ou Hafoka (26), of Kahului, HI

– Arrested on March 12 for Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree and Promoting Pornography for Minors.

– Bail: $150,000

Abdila Oluwatimilehin (23), of Kihei, HI

– Arrested on March 12 for Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree

– Bail: $150,000

Jerome Ulep (34), of Kahului, HI

– Arrested on March 12 for Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree and Indecent Electronic Display to a Child

– Bail: $150,000

Edward Hsu (49), of Kihei, HI

– Arrested on March 13 for Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree and Indecent Electronic Display to a Child

– Bail: $150,000

Ryan Kiefer-Fu (28), of Pinole, CA

– Arrested on March 13 for Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree

– Bail: $150,000

Bruce Mann (71), of Wailuku, HI

– Arrested on March 14 for Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree and Indecent Electronic Display to a Child

– Bail: $150,000

Joshua Irvine (35), of Wailuku, HI

– Arrested on March 14 for Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree and Indecent Electronic Display to a Child.

– Bail: $150,000

Operation Keiki Shield is an ongoing operation to identify, locate and arrest offenders who commit Internet-facilitated sex crimes against children. The operation also aims to identify and rescue victims of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

According to Maui police, a previously unknown child victim of past sexual offenses was identified due to the efforts of investigators participating in this operation.

They are working to locate this victim.