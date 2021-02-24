7 Hawaii beaches ranked top 25 US beaches

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic travel has significantly decreased and, for many, come to a screeching halt. Now, over a year later, things are starting to look up as more people begin planning their next vacation.

On Tuesday, Tripadvisor released its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for Beaches.

Highlighting travelers’ favorite beaches across the globe, from sweeping white sand and turquoise waters in tropical climates, to dramatic cliffs and pounding surf, the awards are based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers.

Tripadvisor says this years awards also took into account the beaches that were “saved” by those looking to travel.

“A recent Tripadvisor survey revealed that 60% of travelers are very likely to take a beach trip in 2021,” said Christine Maguire, Vice President and General Manager of Global Media Business at Tripadvisor.

This year, Florida’s Saint Pete Beach took the title of number one beach in the United States and was rated the fifth best beach in the world. Of the 25 best beaches in the US, Florida and Hawaii dominate the list, with over 30% of the winners located in the Sunshine State and almost 30% in the Aloha State.

“We take Tripadvisor’s awards very seriously in St. Pete/Clearwater,” said Steve Hayes, President and CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater. “We have been home to the number one beach for four of the past six years, but after a devastating 2020 for travel, we’re especially honored to receive the Travelers’ Choice Award this year.”

According to Tripadvisor, the top 10 beaches in the U.S. were: