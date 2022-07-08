HONOLULU (KHON2) — 7-Eleven Hawaii is celebrating its birthday next week on 7-Eleven day.

From 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. on Monday, July 11, the first 300 customers at each of their 65 locations will receive a free small Slurpee coupon.

In addition, the first 400 customers at each of their locations in Hawaii will earn a gift with any purchase (excluding gas).

“Celebrating 7-Eleven Day with our customers by enjoying a refreshing SLURPEE® is one of our favorite traditions,” said Annika Streng, 7-Eleven Hawaii marketing manager. “This year, we commemorate 33 years as a locally operated company in Hawaii and want to thank our communities for their continued support.”

7-Eleven Hawaii offers a variety of Slurpee flavors to meet local preferences. At their store locations you can find new flavors ranging from Haupia, Blue Pineapple, and Butter Mochi.

If you are lucky enough to get a free Slurpee coupon you have until the end of July to use it while supplies last.

“7-Eleven Day is the perfect opportunity to slurp on a unique summer treat and try one of our newest flavors,” says Debbie Poynter, 7-Eleven Hawaii merchandising manager.

7-Eleven Hawaii was formed in 1989 and is part of the largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. The 7-Eleven banner is comprised of a global chain of more than 77,000 stores in 17 countries and regions.

7-Eleven Hawaii has 65 locations serving the communities of Oahu, Kauai, Maui and Hawaii Island.

Find the complete list of store locations on their website and discover more ways to celebrate by following their Instagram.