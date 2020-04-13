7 citations issued at Maui roadblocks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — To enforce Governor Ige’s order mandating everyone to stay at home, roadblocks were set up throughout Maui County to enforce it.

As a result, seven citations were issued on Saturday, April 11. One was for violating the order, and six were for having no insurance card.

No arrests were made.

The County says that when encountering a roadblock, they ask to have your driver’s license, registration, and valid insurance prepared.

“Be prepared to hold your driver’s license, registration, and insurance in a manner so that the police officer and/or guardsman can clearly see the name and expiration dates without touching your documents,” said the County.