HONOLULU (KHON2) — Contestants for the 69th annual Healthy Baby Contest can enter until Aug. 3.

It’s free to enter with a video application on the Healthy Baby contest website.

Parents can enter their child if he or she is 1 to 2 1/2 years old. Keiki born on and between March 3, 2020 to September 3, 2021 are eligible.

The judges are pediatricians and children’s specialists. Babies are judged on happiness, personality, character as well as overall fitness and health.

The top 25 finalists will be contacted by Aug. 27.

The final competition will be held at Windward Mall on Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The prizes are early childhood education scholarships for $800, $500 and $300 for first, second and third place winners.

The Honolulu Chinese Jaycees host the contest.

Next year will be the 70th annual Healthy Baby Contest.