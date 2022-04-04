WAIANAE (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 69-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his vehicle into a parked car in Waianae.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 3, around 8:30 p.m.

According to HPD, the 69-year-old man was turning into a private drive off of Hakimo Road when he accelerated and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle. It is unknown why he accelerated; however, HPD said he might have been suffering from a medical condition.

Courtesy of Honolulu Police Department

The 69-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, and speed is the only contributing factor at this time, HPD added. He was taken to the nearest hospital in critical condition.

Honolulu police are investigating the scene.