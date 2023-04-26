HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating after a bicyclist, 68, was ejected onto the roadway due to a collision near the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam split at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

HPD said a 20-year-old male motorist was exiting the H-1 freeway onto North Nimitz Highway, westbound when he collided with the bicyclist. The bicyclist was reportedly traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when the collision occurred.

The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 21st traffic fatality on Oahu this year