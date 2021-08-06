67-year-old visitor rescued from Kalalau Trail

HANAKOA VALLEY, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 67-year-old visitor was rescued from Kalalau Trail Wednesday after finding himself feeling light-headed.

First responders received reports of a hiker in distress at around 3 p.m. Crews with the Waimea fire station and American Medical Response responded to the scene.

Rescue specialists managed to locate the hiker near mile marker 8 of the trail at around 3:30 p.m. He was secured and airlifted to a nearby landing zone at Waimea Canyon Park.

Responding medics with AMR assessed the hiker and transferred him to the Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital. His condition remains unknown at this time.