66-year-old male pedestrian dies after motor vehicle collision in Kalihi area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 66-year-old Waipahu male pedestrian died after being hit by a motorist at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Sand Island Access Road in the Kalihi area, as reported by the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The police department stated that a 48-year-old Pearl City male motorist collided with the Waipahu pedestrian in a marked crosswalk against the “Do Not Walk Sign” around 11:00 p.m on Friday, Jan. 14.

HPD added that the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries after being taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Honolulu EMS reported no injuries from the Pearl City motorist who was driving a truck.

At this time, neither speed, alcohol nor any narcotics were reported as contributing factors.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

HPD is continuing to investigate the incident and counted this as the 1st Traffic Fatality in 2022 on Oahu. Around the same time in January 2021, there were three.