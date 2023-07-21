HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a three year hiatus, a Hawaii/Japan tradition has restarted.

Four orphan children from the Holy Family Home in Osaka arrived in Honolulu on Thursday for a two week stay.

They are being hosted by the 27th Infantry Division Wolfhounds and the nonprofit Peace Bridge. The trip is designed to give disadvantaged children a once-in-a-lifetime experience while promoting international peace and understanding.

“I’m happy to be able to come to Hawaii. I am looking forward to swimming in the beautiful ocean of Hawaii. Thank you,” said Himeno Eirai.

The tradition began in 1957 after Master Sergeant Hugh O’Reilly and a group of Hawaii-based soldiers adopted the Osaka Orphanage in post-World War II.

The program was put on hold temporarily during COVID.