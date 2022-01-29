65-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by a vehicle in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 65-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Puuhale Road in Kalihi, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29.

HPD reported the bicyclist was crossing Nimitz Highway outside of a marked crosswalk that was against the ‘Do Not Walk Sign’ when he was hit by a vehicle.

Police said a 63-year-old man was driving the vehicle on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction. His passengers included a 58-year-old man and a 49-year-old man. None of them were injured.

The 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and HPD stated he was not wearing a helmet.

According to HPD, speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors of this collision at this time. This is Oahu’s 4th traffic fatality in 2022, compared to five at the same time in 2021.

Honolulu police continue to investigate this incident.