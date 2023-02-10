HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wish of a Lifetime from AARP’s 10th annual Cupid Crew and AARP Hawai`i will be hand delivering 6,400 roses and more than 800 handmade Valentines cards to kupuna on Oahu, Maui and Hawai`i island. The gesture is an active attempt to spread love, uplift the kupuna community and combat social isolation on Valentines Day.

On Friday at 12:30 p.m. at The Plaza at Waikiki, an AARP volunteer will be passing out hand-made Valentines cards. The cards and roses will be stored over the weekend and delivered to residents on Tuesday.

“Since the pandemic’s start, many older Americans have become more isolated, missing out on chances to connect with their communities and passions in life,” said AARP.

In response to this, more than 100,000 roses and approximately 250,000 cards will be distributed nationwide. Cupid Crew volunteers and community partners are motivated to empower communities nationwide and to help older adults from feeling isolated.