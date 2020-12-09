64-year-old trucking employee dies after large crate falls on him

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 64-year-old man has died after a large crate fell on him.

The incident happened at approximately 2:20 p.m. at 224 Mokauea Street.

Police on scene said the victim was an employee of Kano Trucking Services. The employee was offloading a heavy shipment when he got “pinned.”

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services say they performed advanced life saving measures on the man who was in critical condition upon arrival.

KHON2 reached out to Kano Trucking Services for comment, but have yet to hear a response.

No additional information is available at this time.