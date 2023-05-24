HONOLULU (KHON2) — Typhoon Mawar recently made a brief but impactful landfall in Guam as a category 4 storm, packing winds of up to 140 miles per hour.

The Guam Power Authority reports that a staggering 98% of the island is now without power, making communication exceedingly challenging. As the storm clears, residents are faced with the daunting prospect of a lengthy recovery process.

Although such an occurrence is yet to be experienced on Oahu, the old adage proves true: it only takes one. As hurricane season looms, there is still time for residents to prepare both their homes and their finances for potential storms.

Home to nearly a million people, Oahu and its infrastructure remains vulnerable to hurricane impacts.

“We continue to have major vulnerabilities in our housing stock because we’ve been fortunate enough not to get hit with too many hurricanes. Our analysis for our mitigation plan in 2020 and 2021 shows that about 64% of the homes on Oahu are deficient in terms of hurricane resistance,” explains Hirokazu Toiya, the Honolulu director of Emergency Management.

These vulnerable residences include single-wall homes and those situated in flood zones.

As an alternative, hurricane shelters serve as a refuge for those needing a place to go during a storm. Oahu currently has 38 designated shelters, primarily schools, which were not initially designed to withstand hurricane-force winds.

Even with standing room only, these shelters can only accommodate approximately 100,000 evacuees before a storm hits.

Toiya added, “That’s a really scary thought and that translates to about 125,000 single-family homes on Oahu that are potentially vulnerable against a hurricane.”

One way to prevent your home from being part of the 64% is to harden it against hurricanes.

This includes boarding up windows and doors as a storm approaches and installing hurricane clips. If your home was built after 1988 on Oahu, or after 1990 on Maui and Kauai, or after 1994 on Hawaii Island, then these clips are likely already installed. If not, then now is the optimal time to have them fitted.

Jerry Bump, a Hawaii Insurance Division Program Specialist, encourages homeowners to discuss potential benefits with their insurers. “Reach out to your insurer with hurricane coverage and ask if there are any incentives. For example, if I install hurricane clips, will I see a reduction in premiums? It varies from insurer to insurer, but many of them do offer that benefit.”

If you have a mortgage, it’s likely that you have hurricane insurance; but this won’t cover all eventualities. You may also need flood insurance.

Bump added, “A lot of times during a hurricane, one of the largest causes of damage is through flooding, and that’s not covered by your hurricane insurance. Hurricane insurance only covers wind damage.”