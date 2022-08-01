Team rows through Hilo Bay Front with beach visible in the foreground. (Courtesy: Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Hawaii is asking the public to stay out of the waters at Hilo Bay after wastewater was discharged from a manhole on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo.

According to county officials, the discharge happened at around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, and Wastewater Division crews were sent to the scene.

When crews arrived they went to work and released a blockage. By 2 p.m. they were able to stop the discharge however, an estimated 6,300 gallons of wastewater was released.

County officials said some of the wastewater released entered a nearby storm drain near the Laimana Street intersection.

The cause of the incident was traced to the collapse of a section of the sewer main that caused a partial blockage of the flow.

As a result of the discharge, warning signs have been posted at Hilo Bay to advise the public to stay out of the waters.

Wastewater Division personnel will sample locations along the Hilo Bayfront Beach Park for contamination.

The affected portion of Waianuenue Avenue had to be disinfected with a water and chlorine solution.

At 8a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a contractor will excavate around the failed line and replace the section.