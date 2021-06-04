61-year-old man found dead with multiple stab wounds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 61-year-old man was found dead with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, according to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said it happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Friday, June 4, along Uluwehi Street in Wahiawa. First responders arrived on scene to find the man was no longer alive. A pronouncement of death was made.

The death comes just three days after two stabbings were reported in Waikiki.

One of the alleged stabbings resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man. Another man was allegedly stabbed in the throat and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Honolulu police remain on scene at this time. An investigation is ongoing.