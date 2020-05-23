60th anniversary of Hilo’s 1960 tsunami

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Tomorrow will mark the 60th anniversary of the devasting tsunami that struck Hilo town, claiming 61 lives.

On May 22, 1960, a 9.5 magnitude earthquake struck Chile, the largest ever recorded in history.

It took 15 hours for all the energy and water to move across the Pacific Ocean at 400 miles an hour to the quiet town of Hilo.

Uncle Ace Thomson shares his story as a 12 year-old boy living on the shores of Keaukaha.

For more information about Hawai’i’s experience with tsunami’s, visit the Pacific Tsunami Museum at their website, www.tsunami.org.

To fine out more on how to be prepared for a tsunami, check out the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center at their website, www.tsunami.gov.