HONOLULU (KHON2) – CrimeMapping.com shows data of common crimes that take place throughout the island of Oahu detailing the location of the crime and the time it took place.

From July 25 through Aug. 21 there were a reported 637 incidents of car break-ins or car thefts.

Honolulu Police Department said there are some things you can do to prevent your car getting broken into or stolen.

Turn off your engine and lock your vehicle even when parked in your driveway for a few minutes.

Carry your key in a waterproof pouch or pocket when at the beach.

Park in busy, well-lit areas whenever possible.

Keep valuables out of sight, especially during the busy shopping season.

Ask for identification and meet in a public place when selling your vehicle.

If your call has been stolen, call 911 immediately.

HPD said it is important to call 911 immediately if your car has been stolen. That way a police report can get filed to try and locate the vehicle.

Other helpful tips to avoid getting your car stolen are:

Never leaving the key in the ignition to your vehicle.

Never leaving the engine running if you are running into the house for something quick.

Never leaving important documents, including vehicle title, in your car.

For more helpful tips from HPD or to view the crime map click here.