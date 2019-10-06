600 families showed some Aloha at the Family Feud auditions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Survey says thousands of local families applied, but only hundreds made the cut to audition for “Family Feud.”

It was the game show’s first time auditioning potential contestants in Hawai. 600 families got the email to audition in person at the Hawaii Convention Center for a chance to be part of the game show.

Producers told the crowd they wanted energy and enthusiasm and the families delivered. For Honolulu resident, Zel Allen, she says she couldn’t pass up the chance to try out for one of her favorite shows.

“I had to coerce everyone to be on the team,” Allen said. “I did have to do a little begging, but after I got them hyped up, they’re just as excited as I am! Being in Hawaii, it’s our culture. Family is very important. Ohana is all gonna be here today competing, it’s going to be fun!”

The families have to wait to hear back if they’re invited on the game show, which films in Los Angeles, with host Steve Harvey.

The audition process continues tomorrow at the hawaii convention center.

