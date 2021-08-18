60-year-old man sustains critical injuries in latest vehicle, bicyclist collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 60-year-old bicyclist is in the hospital following an apparent collision that left him in critical condition.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

According to police, a 26-year-old man from Honolulu was driving southbound on Ala Moana Park Drive with an 18-year-old passenger, who was visiting from the mainland at the time. The pair were headed down the roadway just as the bicyclist was traveling eastbound along Ala Moana Beach Park. As the bicycle entered the roadway, the driver and the bicyclist collided, and the 60-year-old man was ejected onto the road.

The 26-year-old and 18-year-old were not injured as a result of the collision.

Investigators say the 60 year old was apparently not wearing a helmet, nor did his bicycle have any safety equipment at the time of the collision. He was also outside of a marked crosswalk.

At this time, neither speed, drugs or alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

An investigation is ongoing.