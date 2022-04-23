WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Wahiawa General Hospital staff helps residents of the Wahiawa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center find a new home as the long-term care facility closes in July.

They are working with the families of 60 residents to transfer them to other long-term facilities over the next three months.

The hospital said the facility has been a challenge for years.



When COVID hit the challenges got worse.



From the aging building, to a lack of funds. Wahiawa General officials said it can not keep the place running.

“So we’re not in a position to borrow the money for all the extensive upgrades when the service line itself continues to lose money year in, year out,” said Brian Cunningham, Wahiawa General Hospital CEO. “We’ve struggled since COVID to be able to recruit and maintain the staff. We need to be able to care for our residents and to manage the growing regulatory burden on all nursing homes. So it’s a staffing issue. It’s a revenue issue. It’s a building issue that we just can’t overcome.”

The 75 employees at the long-term care center will be transferred to other Wahiawa General departments.

The hospital’s emergency department and out patient services will continue as usual.